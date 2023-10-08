American Airlines Pilot Union Calls For Stopping Flights To Israel, Due To War Declaration

(RTTNews) - The pilots' union for American Airlines has directed its members to cease flight operations to Israel until they "can be reasonably assured of the region's safety and security".

"It is not prudent or appropriate to knowingly put our flight crews and passengers in harm's way by maintaining flights into a war zone. Therefore, after careful consideration, I am directing all pilots to cease flight operations to Israel until we can be reasonably assured of the region's safety and security," the pilots' union President Ed Sicher said in a statement on Sunday.

In its most recent Travel Advisory regarding Israel issued earlier Sunday, the State Department said that "the situation in Israel continues to be unpredictable" and that "mortar and rocket fire may take place without warning."

Israel formally declared war Sunday on Hamas militants in Gaza, setting the stage for a massive Israeli military response to the Islamist militant group's surprise attack on the Jewish state.

