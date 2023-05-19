News & Insights

American Airlines pilot reach an agreement on new contract

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 19, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Allison Lampert for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - Pilots at American Airlines AAL.O have reached an agreement in principle on a new contract, their union said on Friday.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Allison Lampert Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-313-484-5370; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
