American Airlines pilot reach an agreement on new contract

CHICAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - Pilots at American Airlines AAL.O have reached an agreement in principle on a new contract, their union said on Friday.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Allison Lampert Editing by Nick Zieminski)

