American Airlines Pilot Based In North Texas Tests Positive For Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - An American Airlines pilot based in Dallas-Fort Worth has tested positive for the coronavirus, the airline said in a statement.

"American's Chief Medical Officer and leaders from our pilots' office have been in touch with our Dallas Fort Worth based pilot who tested positive for COVID-19. We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on all required health and safety measures," American Airlines said.

Separately, American Airlines Group (AAL) announced additional adjustments to its schedule in response to decreased travel demand due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The airline plans to reduce international capacity for the summer season by 34% versus the previous selling schedule, including a 50% reduction in April trans-Atlantic capacity.

The airline plans to continue to operate flights to and from Europe for up to seven days to ensure customers and employees can return home.

It plans to reduce service to South America, including a suspension of flights to Argentina.

It is expected that suspended flights will resume as early as May 7.

The airline announced that it has offered to waive change fees for customers who purchased tickets prior to March 11 for travel to Europe, including the United Kingdom, through May 31.

