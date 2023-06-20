American Airlines Orders Seven Embraer E175s

(RTTNews) - American Airlines has signed a firm order with Embraer for seven new E175s. The aircraft will be operated by American's wholly owned subsidiary, Envoy Air, Embraer (ERJ) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The contract value is US$403.4 million at list price and will be included in Embraer's 2023 second quarter backlog.

With deliveries to begin the fourth quarter 2023, Envoy's fleet of E-Jets will grow to over 141 aircraft by the end of 2024.

