American Airlines Orders Four Embraer E175s - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Embraer (ERJ) said that American Airlines has signed a firm order with the company for four new E175s. The contract value is US$230.6 million at list price, and will be included in Embraer's 2023 fourth quarter backlog.

The aircraft will be operated by American's wholly owned subsidiary, Envoy Air.

With all deliveries in the fourth quarter 2024, Envoy's all E-Jet fleet will grow to over 150 aircraft by the end of 2024.

