American Airlines orders 260 new aircraft from Airbus, Boeing and Embraer

March 4 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said on Monday it had agreed to buy a total of 260 new jets from Airbus AIR.PA, Boeing BA.N and Embraer EMBR3.SA, as the carrier targets increased capacity to meet soaring demand for travel.

Major airlines are scrambling to buy fuel-efficient planes to beat a growing shortage caused by supply-chain problems and strong demand for new aircraft.

The deal includes 85 Airbus A321neo jets, 85 Boeing 737 MAX 10s and 90 Embraer E175 aircraft, American Airlines said. The order also included options and purchase rights for an additional 193 aircraft.

Inclusive of the orders, the airline expects to remain within its previous forecast for capacity and capital expenditure, it said. It had earlier forecast full-year capital expenditure at about $3.2 billion.

American Airlines is planning for the future with the new order of 737 MAX 10s and looks forward to certification of the aircraft, it said on Monday.

"The only thing that matters to us is safety and quality. I don't care about production rates. I don't care about shareholders in regard to Boeing," its CEO Robert Isom said in an interview with CNBC.

Reuters has reported that rival United Airlines UAL.O is in talks with Airbus for a potential mega order to replace hundreds of MAX 10s on order from Boeing, as airlines scramble for scarce Airbus production slots.

Last month, Boeing withdrew a request for a safety exemption that could have allowed U.S. regulators to speed up certification of its coming 737 MAX 7.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary and Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shilpi Majumdar)

