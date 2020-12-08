American Airlines Offers Home COVID-19 Tests So Travelers Can Avoid Quarantine

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) is set to begin offering a $129 at-home COVID-19 test to passengers, another step toward trying to encourage travelers to return to the skies during the pandemic.

American is working with LetsGetChecked, the company providing the tests, which will be available for flights beginning on Saturday. The tests are billed as a way for travelers to avoid quarantines upon arrival at their destination.

There are about a dozen states or U.S. cities that currently have travel restrictions.

Image source: American Airlines.

"We've made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions," American's chief customer officer Alison Taylor said in a statement. "As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we're simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience."

Airlines have been hit hard by the pandemic, with American warning earlier in the month that it expects to burn through $25 million to $30 million per day in the current quarter due to tepid demand. The holiday season is typically a busy and lucrative one for the airlines, but with government health officials urging people to stay at home this year, it's unclear whether the industry will see a revenue bump this December.

By selling the test, American is trying to remove one potential obstacle keeping travelers at home.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

