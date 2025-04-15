American Airlines To Offer Complimentary Wi-Fi Beginning Jan. 2026 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - American Airlines and AT&T said they will offer complimentary inflight Wi-Fi across more than 2 million American flights a year, beginning in January 2026. American will offer complimentary Wi-Fi on all aircraft equipped with Viasat and Intelsat high-speed satellite connectivity, accounting for roughly 90% of its fleet.

The complimentary inflight Wi-Fi is the latest addition to the AAdvantage program. American Airlines noted that it is also on pace to outfit more than 500 regional aircraft with high-speed Wi-Fi by the end of 2025, in time for next years complimentary Wi-Fi service.

