American Airlines now sees Q4 adjusted EPS 55c-75c vs. prior view 25c-50c

Consensus is 39c. The pricing and revenue environment has continued to improve since the company’s prior fourth-quarter guidance issued on October 24, 2024. The company now expects fourth-quarter TRASM to be approximately flat to up 1% versus the same period in 2023. The company presently expects fourth-quarter CASM-ex to be up approximately 5% to 6%, above the midpoint of its prior guidance range, due in part to a higher accrual for profit sharing driven by higher anticipated earnings in the quarter. Previous TRASM guidance was down 1%-3% and previous CASM-ex guidance was up 4%-6%.

