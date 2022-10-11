Markets
AAL

American Airlines Now Sees Q3 Total Revenue Higher Than Prior Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) said, during the third quarter, the company flew 68.6 billion total available seat miles, down 9.6% versus the third quarter of 2019, compared to its prior guidance of down 8% to 10%. The company expects third-quarter total revenue to be up approximately 13% versus the third quarter of 2019, which is higher than its prior guidance of up 10% to 12%. American Airlines expects to report a pre-tax margin excluding net special items of approximately 4.5% in the third quarter, higher than the previous guidance of 2% to 4%. The company expects to report an operating margin of approximately 7% in the quarter.

American Airlines expects pretax income excluding net special items of $606 million, for the third quarter. Total revenue is expected to be $13.46 billion.

The company expects to end the third quarter with approximately $14.3 billion in total available liquidity.

Shares of American Airlines Group are up 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular