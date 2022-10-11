American Airlines Now Sees Q3 Total Revenue Higher Than Prior Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) said, during the third quarter, the company flew 68.6 billion total available seat miles, down 9.6% versus the third quarter of 2019, compared to its prior guidance of down 8% to 10%. The company expects third-quarter total revenue to be up approximately 13% versus the third quarter of 2019, which is higher than its prior guidance of up 10% to 12%. American Airlines expects to report a pre-tax margin excluding net special items of approximately 4.5% in the third quarter, higher than the previous guidance of 2% to 4%. The company expects to report an operating margin of approximately 7% in the quarter.

American Airlines expects pretax income excluding net special items of $606 million, for the third quarter. Total revenue is expected to be $13.46 billion.

The company expects to end the third quarter with approximately $14.3 billion in total available liquidity.

Shares of American Airlines Group are up 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

