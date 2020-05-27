American Airlines not considering Chapter 11, demand improving -CEO

May 27 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc's AAL.O is not considering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, CEO Doug Parker said in response to a question at a conference on Wednesday, but said he does expect the overall U.S. airline industry to be 10% to 20% smaller in the summer of 2021.

American's revenues are still down by about 90% due to the coronavirus pandemic, but demand is improving and passengers are feeling more comfortable flying, with American's planes about 56% full over the long U.S. Memorial Day weekend, albeit a drastically reduced flying schedule, he said.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)

