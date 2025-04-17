American Airlines Nominates Kathryn Farmer for Board Election at Annual Meeting

American Airlines nominated Kathryn Farmer for board election, highlighting her extensive leadership experience in the railway industry.

Quiver AI Summary

American Airlines Group Inc. has nominated Kathryn Farmer for election to its board of directors at the annual stockholder meeting on June 11, 2025. If elected, she will serve on the Finance Committee and Safety Committee. Farmer, the current president and CEO of BNSF Railway, has over 30 years of experience in the railroad industry, including key operational and strategic leadership roles. American Airlines’ chairman and CEO praised her leadership skills and expertise in a regulated industry as valuable assets for the airline. Farmer holds both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree from Texas Christian University and is involved with several boards and organizations in her community.

Potential Positives

Nomination of Kathryn Farmer for the board of directors signifies a strategic move to enhance leadership with proven operational and marketing expertise.

Farmer's extensive experience in a highly regulated industry may provide valuable insights and guidance for American Airlines' operations and safety measures.

Addition of a seasoned leader like Farmer to the board demonstrates American Airlines' commitment to strong governance and effective oversight.

Potential Negatives

e

FAQ

Who has been nominated for American Airlines' board of directors?

Kathryn (Katie) Farmer has been nominated for election to the American Airlines board.

When will the board election take place?

The board election will take place at the annual meeting on June 11, 2025.

What committees will Kathryn Farmer serve on?

If elected, Kathryn Farmer will serve on the Finance Committee and Safety Committee.

What is Katie Farmer's current position?

Katie Farmer is the president and CEO of BNSF Railway.

What previous roles has Katie Farmer held at BNSF Railway?

Farmer has held various senior leadership roles, including executive vice president and chief operations officer.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 5 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $300,000 on 03/31, 03/14, 03/13, 03/12 and 1 sale worth up to $250,000 on 03/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AAL Insider Trading Activity

$AAL insiders have traded $AAL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT D JR ISOM (CEO and President) sold 102,441 shares for an estimated $1,763,511

ANGELA OWENS (SVP Corporate Controller) sold 51,906 shares for an estimated $890,312

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $AAL stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AAL forecast page.

$AAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $15.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Conor Cunningham from Melius Research set a target price of $18.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Daniel McKenzie from Seaport Global set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $15.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 11/14/2024

Full Release



FORT WORTH, Texas, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today announced that its board of directors has nominated Kathryn (Katie) Farmer for election to the company’s board at its upcoming annual meeting of stockholders on June 11, 2025. If elected, Farmer will join the board of directors at that time and will serve on the board’s Finance Committee and Safety Committee.





“We are very pleased to nominate Katie to the American Airlines board,” said American’s Chairman Greg Smith. “Katie is a very well-respected leader who will bring significant, relevant and proven senior leadership experience to our company and our boardroom.”





Farmer, 55, is president and CEO of BNSF Railway, a position she has held since 2021. She began her career with Burlington Northern in 1992 as a management trainee and has held a variety of senior leadership roles over her more than 30 years with the company.





“Katie is a tremendous leader who has held key operational and commercial roles during her time at BNSF,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “Her operational and marketing expertise and experience in a highly regulated industry will be important assets to American and our board.”





Prior to being named president and CEO, Farmer served as executive vice president and chief operations officer, where she led the entire BNSF operations organization, including train operations, maintenance, sourcing, safety and training. She also served as group vice president of consumer products, BNSF’s largest business unit, in addition to several leadership positions in sales, marketing, finance, customer solutions and network operations.





Farmer serves on the board of the Association of American Railroads, Texas Christian University, the American Heart Association SouthWest Region and the Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University.







About American Airlines Group







As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the



one



world



®



alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting





news.aa.com





and connect with American





@AmericanAir





and at





Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines





. To Care for People on Life’s Journey



®



.







Corporate Communications







mediarelations@aa.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2747c9fc-fdf6-4471-a402-bd2af0dcd6d8





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.