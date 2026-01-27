American Airlines Misses on Q4 Earnings & Revenues, Expects Loss in Q1

American Airlines’ AAL fourth-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) of 16 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. In the year-ago quarter, AAL reported earnings per share of 86 cents. Operating revenues of $14 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.1 billion and increased 2.5% from the year-ago number. The prolonged government shutdown hurt fourth-quarter revenues by approximately $325 million.

Passenger revenues, accounting for 90.4% of the top line, increased 2.1% year over year to $12.7 billion. The figure was just short of our estimate of $12.8 billion. Cargo revenues increased 2.8% to $226 million. The metric lagged our estimate of $233 million. Other revenues increased 7.4% to $1.1 billion, in line with our expectations.

American Airlines Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Airlines price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Airlines Quote

Total revenue per available seat miles (a key measure of unit revenues) decreased to 18.8 cents from 19.1 cents recorded a year ago. Passenger revenue per available seat miles decreased 2% to 17 cents. Moreover, the figure was lower than our expectation of 17.17 cents. Consolidated yield inched up 0.5% to 20.55 cents, surpassing our estimate of 20.15 cents.

Consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) inched up 1.5% year over year. Capacity (measured in average seat miles) expanded 4.2%. Consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) decreased 2.2 points to 82.7%. The figure for the load factor was lower than our expectation of 85.2%.

Total operating costs (on a reported basis) jumped 8.2% year over year to $13.5 billion, with expenses on salaries, wages and benefits growing 9.7% to $4.5 billion. The labor deal, inked with its pilots in 2023, contributed to this increase. Expenses on aircraft fuel and taxes increased 8% to $2.7 billion. Average fuel price per gallon (including related taxes) increased to $2.42 from $2.34 a year ago.

Consolidated operating costs per available seat mile (excluding fuel and special items) increased 3.7% to 14.51 cents. The actual figure was more than our estimate of 14.39 cents. Fuel gallon consumption increased 4.1% to $1.11 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

American Airlines, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), exited the quarter with $9.2 billion of total available liquidity.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AAL’s Q1 Likely to Be Hurt by Winter Storm

The guidance indicates AAL’s preliminary estimate of the impact from the ongoing Winter Storm Fern. The storm has so far resulted in the cancellation of more than 9,000 flights. As a result, the company’s first-quarter 2026 guidance includes an approximately 1.5-point reduction to capacity, an estimated negative revenue impact of $150-$200 million and around a 1.5-point increase in non-fuel unit costs.

Management expects capacity in the first quarter of 2026 to be up 3-5% from first-quarter 2025 actuals. Total revenues are likely to be up in the 7-10% band from year-ago levels. Cost per available seat miles (adjusted) in the March quarter is expected to increase in the 3-5% range from first-quarter 2025 actuals. American Airlines expects a loss per share of 10 cents to 50 cents in the first quarter, hurt by high costs and the weather impact. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 28 cents per share.

For full-year 2026, AAL expects earnings per share in the $1.7-$2.7 range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.01 per share, below the mid-point of the guided range. The effective tax rate for the full-year 2026 is expected to be 25%. AAL expects free cash flow for 2026 to exceed $2 billion. AAL expects the 2026 adjusted nonoperating expense to be approximately $1.25 billion.

Q4 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 31 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53. Earnings decreased 16.22% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues in the December-end quarter were $16 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.63 billion and increasing 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 1.2% year over year to $14.6 billion. Revenue growth was impacted by about 2 points due to the government shutdown, mainly in the domestic segment, consistent with the company's disclosure last month.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.90 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 and improved 24.2% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.09 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion and decreased 1.6% year over year. JBHT’s fourth-quarter top-line performance was hurt by a 2% decrease and a 4% decline in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenues in Intermodal (“JBI”) and Truckload (“JBT”).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.