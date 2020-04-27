American Airlines mandates masks for flight attendants

US Markets
American Airlines Group Inc on Monday mandated its flight attendants to wear masks starting May 1, and announced enhanced cleaning procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers will be provided sanitizing wipes or gels and face masks starting early May.

Customer and staff areas including tray tables, seatbelt buckles, jump seats and crew rest seats would be cleaned using a disinfectant approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), starting this week, the company said.

Customers will be provided sanitizing wipes or gels and face masks starting early May, the company added. (https://bit.ly/3bDVMaZ)

Peer United Airlines last week mandated its flight attendants to wear a face covering or a mask while on duty and was one of the first major U.S. carriers to make such a requirement.

