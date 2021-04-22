American Airlines loss narrows as travel demand picks up
Adds share movement, details on cash burn, total revenue
April 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday as rising vaccination rates prompted more people to opt for air travel.
Shares of the airline rose 3.2% to $21.66 in premarket trade as it said it reduced its cash burn rate to about $27 million a day in the first quarter, compared with $30 million in the previous quarter.
Demand for air travel is expected to pick up as more people receive vaccines, leading to a drop in COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations.
"Looking forward, with the momentum underway from the first quarter, we see signs of continued recovery in demand," Chief Executive Officer Dough Parker said in a statement.
The company posted a net loss of $1.25 billion, or $1.97 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $2.24 billion, or $5.26 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company lost $4.32 per share.
Total operating revenue fell 52.9% to $4.01 billion.
American Airlines ended the quarter with about $17.3 billion in available liquidity.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Aditya Soni)
((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAAL
Other TopicsCommodities
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources