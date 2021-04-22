American Airlines loss narrows as travel demand picks up
April 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O on Thursday reported a smaller quarterly loss as rising vaccination rates prompted more people to opt for air travel.
The company posted a net loss of $1.25 billion, or $1.97 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $2.24 billion, or $5.26 per share, a year earlier.
