American Airlines loss narrows as travel demand picks up

April 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O on Thursday reported a smaller quarterly loss as rising vaccination rates prompted more people to opt for air travel.

The company posted a net loss of $1.25 billion, or $1.97 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $2.24 billion, or $5.26 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

