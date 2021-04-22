US Markets
AAL

American Airlines loss narrows as travel demand picks up

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday reported a smaller quarterly loss as rising vaccination rates prompted more people to opt for air travel.

April 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O on Thursday reported a smaller quarterly loss as rising vaccination rates prompted more people to opt for air travel.

The company posted a net loss of $1.25 billion, or $1.97 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $2.24 billion, or $5.26 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular