American Airlines Launching App To Facilitate Coroavirus Testing Verification

(RTTNews) - American Airlines (AAL) are set to launch an app that will help customers to streamline travel requirements due to COVID-19 restrictions.

American Airlines will begin offering its mobile app called VeriFLY to customers, which will help travelers easily understand coronavirus testing and documentation requirements for their destination and streamline airport check-in through a digital verification to ensure that customers have completed the requirements.

"Piloting this new solution is a direct response to our customers' increasing desire to explore more international travel opportunities," said Robert Isom, President of American Airlines. "The app will help us deliver a more seamless travel experience as we support demand return and put customers' minds at ease that they are fully prepared for their trip."

After verifying that the traveler's data matches the country's requirements, the app displays either a pass or a fail message.

American Airlines had earlier this month extended its preflight coronavirus testing to more destinations. It had begun the testing for flights to some international routes a month ago in a bid to prepare for opening up international travel.

