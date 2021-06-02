American Airlines Launches Self-administered Covid-19 Home Test For International Travel

(RTTNews) - The covid-19 vaccination program has been reaping its benefits in the country as states are slowly lifting their mask mandates and businesses are getting back into full operation. On Tuesday, American Airlines Group Inc., (AAL) announced took the post-covid experience a step ahead by expanding its pre-flight coronavirus testing program by offering a 15-minute self-administered testing kit via eMed for international flight passengers to the United States.

The customers can order an Abbott BinaxNOW Home Test via eMed and get tested 72 hours before their flight to the States. "We want customers to focus on planning their trip to reconnect with family or unwind after more than a year at home, without the added stress of figuring out where and how they will get the right test," said Julie Rath, Vice President of Customer Experience at American.

Individuals can order six Home Tests for $150, which includes the cost of a certified guide to walk the buyer through the process. The result will be automatically added to Abbott's NAVICA app for the user.

American has also partnered with CareNow and the customers will be able to schedule a test at one of the 160 CareNow locations depending on their destination.

Users of the VeriFly app can also opt for an easy check-in by entering their origin, destination, and other necessary documents, and the app will run it through the system to check if it matches with the guidelines of the concerned countries to show a pass or failed message.

