News & Insights

Commodities
AAL

American Airlines, JetBlue to halt codeshare flights starting July 21

July 14, 2023 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said Friday it has begun to wind down its Northeast Alliance with JetBlue Airways JBLU.O after a U.S. judge's order in May that it end the agreement.

JetBlue said last week it would terminate the three-year-old alliance, which allowed the two carriers to coordinate flights and pool revenue, and not appeal a ruling.

American Airlines said Friday "codeshare flights between American and JetBlue will no longer be available for sale starting July 21." Customers have through July 20 to update any existing American Airlines booking with a JetBlue frequent flyer member number or an existing JetBlue booking with an American Airlines frequent flyer number.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL
JBLU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.