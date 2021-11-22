Commodities
American Airlines, JetBlue ask court to throw out U.S. antitrust suit

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O and JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O asked a U.S. judge on Monday to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit filed by the Justice Department and six states over the company's "Northeast Alliance" partnership.

The suit alleges the deal would lead to higher fares in busy Northeastern U.S. airports and seeks to unwind the alliance. The airlines said Monday the alliance has been in place for nine months but the suit does "not allege that it has caused a single higher price, any reduction in quality or the slightest reduction in output."

