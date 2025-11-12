Markets
American Airlines Hit By Nationwide Delays; Cuts 200 Daily Flights Amid U.S. Government Shutdown

November 12, 2025 — 12:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), on Wednesday, announced that it has faced widespread delays and cancellations nationwide due to the prolonged U.S. Government shutdown and air traffic control staffing shortages, despite complying with FAA-required cancellations

The Airlines noted that operations have begun to improve, with fewer disruptions and staffing issues at air traffic control facilities.

Under an FAA emergency order, the airline has reduced flight schedules at 40 airports, resulting in about 200 daily cancellations.

Affected customers will be notified directly, and the company is offering flexible travel options available on aa.com.

The airline expressed gratitude to federal aviation employees working without pay and urged government leaders to end the shutdown swiftly.

In the overnight trading, American Airlines was 0.38% higher at $13.04 on the Nasdaq.

