American Airlines Gr's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on American Airlines Gr. Our analysis of options history for American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 10% of traders were bullish, while 80% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $544,809, and 2 were calls, valued at $71,706.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.5 and $14.0 for American Airlines Gr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of American Airlines Gr stands at 20320.67, with a total volume reaching 21,880.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in American Airlines Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.5 to $14.0, throughout the last 30 days.

American Airlines Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $0.58 $0.56 $0.57 $11.00 $132.9K 18.9K 2.5K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.79 $0.78 $0.79 $11.00 $116.9K 55.1K 5.8K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $0.82 $0.8 $0.81 $11.00 $89.6K 55.1K 4.0K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $14.00 $54.1K 860 160 AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $0.59 $0.58 $0.58 $11.00 $52.2K 18.9K 2.5K

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

American Airlines Gr's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 4,538,515, the price of AAL is down by -1.31%, reaching $10.55. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for American Airlines Gr

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.666666666666666.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $12. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on American Airlines Gr, maintaining a target price of $13. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Underweight rating on American Airlines Gr, maintaining a target price of $10.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

