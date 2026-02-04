American Airlines Group (WBAG:AAL) Price Target Increased by 17.15% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for American Airlines Group (WBAG:AAL) has been revised to € 15,30 / share. This is an increase of 17.15% from the prior estimate of € 13,06 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 9,47 to a high of € 18,80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.58% from the latest reported closing price of € 11,04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 962 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.13%, an increase of 26.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 523,187K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 49,642K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,472K shares , representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 10.12% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 27,081K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares , representing an increase of 90.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 746.70% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 24,238K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,927K shares , representing a decrease of 19.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 14.80% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 21,483K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,440K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 0.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,283K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,945K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 3.58% over the last quarter.

