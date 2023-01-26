American Airlines Group Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Achieves Record Revenue

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) reported fourth-quarter profit per share, excluding net special items, of $1.17 compared to a loss of $1.42, prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.14, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income was $803 million compared to a loss of $931 million, last year. Profit per share was $1.14 compared to a loss of $1.44.

Revenues were $13.2 billion, up 39.9% from las year, and an increase of 16.6% from the same period in 2019. This was the highest fourth-quarter revenue in company history. American Airlines noted that this record revenue was achieved while flying 6.1% less capacity than the same period in 2019. Analysts on average had estimated $13.2 billion in revenue.

American Airlines expects first-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be approximately breakeven. American expects 2023 adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.50 and $3.50.

American Airlines ended the year with $12 billion of total available liquidity, comprised of cash and short-term investments plus undrawn capacity under revolving and other credit facilities.

The company said total debt reduction continues to be a top priority, and it is more than halfway to the goal of reducing total debt by $15 billion by the end of 2025. As of Dec. 31, 2022, American had reduced its total debt by more than $8 billion from peak levels in the second quarter of 2021.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.