American Airlines Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 17 option transactions on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), with a cumulative value of $1,049,864. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 7 puts, worth a total of 674,685.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $20.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $9.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.6 $1.57 $1.58 $10.00 $250.9K 9.5K 1.8K AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.64 $0.61 $0.61 $10.50 $183.0K 962 3.1K AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/04/25 $0.84 $0.82 $0.82 $11.00 $82.0K 5.2K 33 AAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.38 $1.19 $1.35 $10.00 $81.0K 2.4K 600 AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $0.69 $0.64 $0.69 $20.00 $69.0K 5.3K 1.0K

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of American Airlines Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of American Airlines Group

Currently trading with a volume of 42,104,943, the AAL's price is down by -1.73%, now at $10.52.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 24 days.

Expert Opinions on American Airlines Group

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on American Airlines Group, which currently sits at a price target of $20. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on American Airlines Group, which currently sits at a price target of $26. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on American Airlines Group, which currently sits at a price target of $16. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on American Airlines Group with a target price of $16.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for AAL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral

