American Airlines Group Inc. Reports Record Second-Quarter Revenue of $14.4 Billion

American Airlines reported record revenue of $14.4 billion for Q2 2025, with net income of $599 million.
Quiver AI Summary
American Airlines Group Inc. reported strong second-quarter 2025 financial results, achieving a record revenue of $14.4 billion and a net income of $599 million, or $0.91 per diluted share. Excluding special items, net income was $628 million, reflecting ongoing improvements in demand, particularly in premium cabin and international travel. The company ended the quarter with a solid liquidity position of $12 billion and continued to see gains in its AAdvantage loyalty program. Despite challenges from increased operational disruptions due to storms, American Airlines is optimistic about its long-term strategy, which includes fleet modernization and customer experience enhancements. Looking ahead, the company expects third-quarter adjusted losses per diluted share to range between ($0.10) and ($0.60) and projects full-year earnings per share could reach up to $0.80 if current demand trends continue.
Potential Positives
- American Airlines reported record quarterly revenue of $14.4 billion, highlighting strong financial performance.
- The company achieved a second-quarter GAAP net income of $599 million, indicating profitability despite economic challenges.
- American's AAdvantage loyalty program saw a 7% increase in active accounts year over year, showcasing strong customer engagement and loyalty.
- The airline ended the quarter with $12 billion in total available liquidity, providing a solid financial cushion for future operations.
Potential Negatives
- Net income for the second quarter decreased by 16.4% compared to the previous year, indicating a decline in overall profitability.
- The company's operating income dropped by 18.0% year-over-year, highlighting potential challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.
- American Airlines expects a loss per diluted share in the upcoming quarter, with adjusted earnings guidance suggesting potential financial difficulties ahead.
FAQ
What were American Airlines' Q2 2025 financial results?
American Airlines reported record revenue of $14.4 billion and a net income of $599 million for Q2 2025.
How did the AAdvantage program perform in Q2 2025?
The AAdvantage loyalty program saw a 7% year-over-year increase in active accounts, with a 6% rise in co-branded credit card spending.
What improvements did American Airlines make in customer experience?
American Airlines introduced mileage-based payments for upgrades and announced plans for a new Flagship lounge in Miami.
What is American Airlines' current liquidity position?
The company reported $12 billion in total available liquidity at the end of Q2 2025.
What are American Airlines' earnings expectations for Q3 2025?
Expected adjusted loss per diluted share for Q3 2025 is projected to be between ($0.10) and ($0.60).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$AAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AAL stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 15 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $850,000 on 06/16, 04/22, 04/18, 04/07, 04/04, 04/02, 04/01, 03/31, 03/14, 03/13, 03/12 and 4 sales worth up to $950,000 on 06/17, 06/16, 05/02, 03/20.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$AAL Insider Trading Activity
$AAL insiders have traded $AAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANGELA OWENS (SVP Corporate Controller) sold 51,906 shares for an estimated $890,312
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of $AAL stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 17,213,832 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,605,927
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 13,539,994 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,846,936
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 10,124,548 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,813,981
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 7,378,205 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,840,062
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 6,674,800 shares (+272.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,419,140
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 6,559,126 shares (+313.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,198,779
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 5,602,400 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,105,320
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/08/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AAL forecast page.
$AAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $AAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 07/10/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $12.0 on 07/07/2025
- Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 07/01/2025
- David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $15.0 on 05/13/2025
- Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $14.0 on 04/25/2025
- Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 04/08/2025
- Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $10.0 on 04/07/2025
Full Release
FORT WORTH, Texas, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its second-quarter 2025 financial results, including:
Record quarterly revenue of $14.4 billion
Second-quarter GAAP net income of $599 million, or $0.91 per diluted share
Excluding net special items
1
, second-quarter net income of $628 million, or $0.95 per diluted share
Second-quarter operating margin of approximately 8%
Ended the quarter with $12 billion of total available liquidity
“American delivered record revenue in an evolving demand environment in the second quarter thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “We remain confident that the actions we have taken over the past several years to refresh our fleet, manage costs and strengthen our balance sheet position us well for the future. The investments we have made toward achieving our revenue potential, including bolstering our network, customer experience and loyalty program, are paying off, and the team remains focused on delivering on our long-term strategy.”
Revenue performance
American produced record quarterly revenue of $14.4 billion. The company continued the restoration of revenue from indirect channels, driven by a faster-than-expected recovery in leisure channels, further solidifying its plan to return to historical share of indirect channel revenue exiting this year. American saw continued strength in premium cabin demand in the second quarter, particularly to long-haul international destinations. All international entities delivered positive unit revenue growth year over year, with Atlantic passenger unit revenue up 5%. These results contributed to American’s industry-leading passenger unit revenue year-over-year improvement for the fourth consecutive quarter.
AAdvantage program and co-branded credit card performance
American continues to see strong engagement with its industry-leading AAdvantage
®
loyalty program, with active accounts up 7% year over year. Spending on co-branded credit cards increased 6% year over year as customers continue to value earning rewards for future travel with American.
Customer experience
American’s new Customer Experience organization continues to make meaningful progress in elevating the travel journey. In the second quarter, American introduced the ability for customers to use miles as a form of payment for instant upgrades and announced plans to open a new Flagship
®
lounge and nearly double the amount of lounge space at Miami International Airport. American also debuted its new Flagship Suite
®
, an elevated premium inflight experience that is expected to expand to more destinations this winter.
Operational performance
The American team delivered a resilient operation in the second quarter, which had a 36% increase in disruptive operational events year over year primarily driven by increased storm activity at the airline’s hubs in Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and the Northeast. American continues to demonstrate its ability to quickly recover from irregular operations, and its investments in technology are driving additional enhancements to both reliability and the customer experience.
Balance sheet and liquidity
The company's operating cash flow of $3.4 billion and free cash flow
2
generation of $2.5 billion in the first half of 2025 enabled further strengthening of its balance sheet. The company ended the second quarter with $38 billion of total debt
3
and $29 billion of net debt
4
. The company ended the second quarter with $12 billion of total available liquidity, comprised of cash and short-term investments plus undrawn capacity under revolving credit and other facilities.
Guidance and investor update
Based on its current booked revenue, expectations of future demand trends and fuel price, and excluding the impact of special items, the company expects a third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per diluted share
5
to be between ($0.10) and ($0.60). Based on recent booking trends, American expects its full-year adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share
5
to be between ($0.20) and $0.80, with a mid-point of $0.30. The company believes the top end of the range is achievable if demand in the domestic market continues to strengthen and only expects to be at the bottom end of the range if there were to be macro weaknesses that are not seen today.
For additional financial forecasting detail, please refer to the company’s investor update, furnished, together with this press release, with the SEC on a current report on Form 8-K. This filing is also available at
aa.com/investorrelations
.
Conference call and webcast details
The company will conduct a live audio webcast of its financial results conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT today. The call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at
aa.com/investorrelations
. An archive of the webcast will be available through Aug. 24, 2025.
Notes
See the accompanying notes in the financial tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information and the calculation of free cash flow.
The company recognized $29 million of net special items in the second quarter after the effect of taxes, which principally included adjustments to litigation reserves, offset in part by mark-to-market net unrealized gains associated with certain equity investments.
Please see the accompanying notes for the company’s definition of free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure.
All references to total debt include debt, finance and operating lease liabilities and pension obligations.
Net debt is defined as total debt net of unrestricted cash and short-term investments.
Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share guidance excludes the impact of net special items. The company is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking information to GAAP as the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time.
About American Airlines Group
As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the
one
world alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting
news.aa.com
and connect with American
@AmericanAir
and at
Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines
. To Care for People on Life’s Journey
®
.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements and information
Certain of the statements contained in this report should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “continue,” “seek,” “target,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “if current trends continue,” “optimistic,” “forecast” and other similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company’s plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, estimates and strategies for the future, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, downturns in economic conditions; our inability to obtain sufficient financing or other capital to operate successfully; our high level of debt and other obligations; our significant pension and other postretirement benefit funding obligations; any deterioration of our financial condition; any loss of key personnel, or our inability to attract, develop and retain additional qualified personnel; changing economic, geopolitical, commercial, regulatory and other conditions beyond our control, including the recently announced tariffs and other global events that affect travel behavior; changes in current legislation, regulations and economic conditions regarding federal governmental tariffs, the implementation of federal government budget cuts and the potential that any of the foregoing affects the demand for, or restricts the use of, travel by government employees and their families or private sector enterprises that contract or otherwise interface with the federal government; the intensely competitive and dynamic nature of the airline industry; union disputes, employee strikes and other labor-related disruptions; problems with any of our third-party regional operators or third-party service providers; any damage to our reputation or brand image; losses and adverse publicity stemming from any public incidents involving our company, our people or our brand; changes to our business model that may not be successful and may cause operational difficulties or decreased demand; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, particularly our branding rights; litigation in the normal course of business or otherwise; our inability to use net operating losses and other carryforwards; any new U.S. and international tax legislation; any impairment of goodwill and intangible assets or long-lived assets; any inability of our commercial relationships with other companies to produce the returns or results we expect; our dependence on price and availability of aircraft fuel; extensive government regulation and compliance risks; economic and political instability outside of the U.S. where we have significant operations; ongoing security concerns due to conflicts, terrorist attacks or other acts of violence, domestically or abroad; climate change; environmental and social matters, and compliance risks with environmental, health and noise regulations; a shortage of pilots; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers for aircraft, aircraft engines and parts; any failure of technology and automated systems, including artificial intelligence, that we rely on to operate our business; evolving data privacy requirements, risks from cyberattacks and data privacy incidents, and compliance risks with regulations related therewith; any inability to effectively manage the costs, rights and functionality of third-party distribution channels; any inability to obtain and maintain adequate facilities and infrastructure throughout our system and, at some airports, adequate slots; interruptions or disruptions in service at one or more of our key facilities; increases in insurance costs or reductions in insurance coverage; heavy taxation in the airline industry; risks related to ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. common stock; and other risks set forth herein as well as in the company’s latest annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (especially in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations) and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (especially in Part I, Item 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors), and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.
American Airlines Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
3 Months Ended
June 30,
Percent
Increase
6 Months Ended
June 30,
Percent
Increase
2025
2024
(Decrease)
2025
2024
(Decrease)
Operating revenues:
Passenger
$
13,123
$
13,202
(0.6
)
$
24,514
$
24,661
(0.6
)
Cargo
211
195
8.2
400
382
4.7
Other
1,058
937
13.0
2,029
1,861
9.0
Total operating revenues
14,392
14,334
0.4
26,943
26,904
0.1
Operating expenses:
Aircraft fuel and related taxes
2,663
3,061
(13.0
)
5,250
6,042
(13.1
)
Salaries, wages and benefits
4,382
3,953
10.9
8,604
7,820
10.0
Regional expenses:
Regional operating expenses
1,250
1,189
5.2
2,523
2,311
9.2
Regional depreciation and amortization
81
79
1.6
160
158
0.9
Maintenance, materials and repairs
927
950
(2.5
)
1,848
1,834
0.8
Other rent and landing fees
894
834
7.2
1,720
1,653
4.1
Aircraft rent
303
314
(3.8
)
600
642
(6.6
)
Selling expenses
535
456
17.5
985
864
14.0
Depreciation and amortization
476
474
0.5
944
944
-
Special items, net
47
-
nm
(1)
118
70
67.9
Other
1,699
1,640
3.6
3,327
3,175
4.8
Total operating expenses
13,257
12,950
2.4
26,079
25,513
2.2
Operating income
1,135
1,384
(18.0
)
864
1,391
(37.9
)
Nonoperating income (expense):
Interest income
100
128
(21.5
)
194
246
(20.9
)
Interest expense, net
(433
)
(486
)
(10.9
)
(861
)
(984
)
(12.4
)
Other income (expense), net
36
2
nm
(8
)
(38
)
(80.0
)
Total nonoperating expense, net
(297
)
(356
)
(16.6
)
(675
)
(776
)
(13.0
)
Income before income taxes
838
1,028
(18.5
)
189
615
(69.2
)
Income tax provision
239
311
(23.4
)
63
210
(69.8
)
Net income
$
599
$
717
(16.4
)
$
126
$
405
(68.8
)
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.91
$
1.09
$
0.19
$
0.62
Diluted
$
0.91
$
1.01
$
0.19
$
0.59
Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic
660,127
656,965
659,504
656,406
Diluted
660,367
720,302
660,523
720,712
Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding.
(1)
Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.
American Airlines Group Inc.
Consolidated Operating Statistics
(1)
(Unaudited)
3 Months Ended June 30,
Increase
6 Months Ended June 30,
Increase
2025
2024
(Decrease)
2025
2024
(Decrease)
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
65,762
65,144
0.9
%
122,118
122,617
(0.4
)
%
Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)
77,636
75,263
3.2
%
147,539
145,779
1.2
%
Passenger load factor (percent)
84.7
86.6
(1.9
)
pts
82.8
84.1
(1.3
)
pts
Yield (cents)
19.96
20.27
(1.5
)
%
20.07
20.11
(0.2
)
%
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
16.90
17.54
(3.6
)
%
16.62
16.92
(1.8
)
%
Total revenue per ASM (cents)
18.54
19.05
(2.7
)
%
18.26
18.46
(1.0
)
%
Cargo ton miles (millions)
521
515
1.2
%
1,004
999
0.5
%
Cargo yield per ton mile (cents)
40.48
37.87
6.9
%
39.84
38.25
4.2
%
Fuel consumption (gallons in millions)
1,163
1,132
2.7
%
2,206
2,174
1.4
%
Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon)
2.29
2.70
(15.3
)
%
2.38
2.78
(14.3
)
%
Operating cost per ASM (cents)
17.08
17.21
(0.8
)
%
17.68
17.50
1.0
%
Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents)
17.02
17.21
(1.1
)
%
17.60
17.45
0.8
%
Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents)
13.59
13.14
3.4
%
14.04
13.31
5.5
%
Passenger enplanements (thousands)
58,711
59,188
(0.8
)
%
109,746
111,954
(2.0
)
%
Departures (thousands):
Mainline
306
306
(0.2
)
%
583
596
(2.2
)
%
Regional
270
243
10.9
%
520
462
12.5
%
Total
576
549
4.7
%
1,103
1,058
4.2
%
Average stage length (miles):
Mainline
1,185
1,154
2.7
%
1,181
1,155
2.3
%
Regional
460
457
0.7
%
465
460
1.0
%
Total
845
845
-
%
843
852
(1.0
)
%
Aircraft at end of period:
Mainline
992
970
2.3
%
992
970
2.3
%
Regional
(2)
547
559
(2.1
)
%
547
559
(2.1
)
%
Total
1,539
1,529
0.7
%
1,539
1,529
0.7
%
Full-time equivalent employees at end of period:
Mainline
106,100
107,400
(1.2
)
%
106,100
107,400
(1.2
)
%
Regional
(3)
32,000
30,000
6.7
%
32,000
30,000
6.7
%
Total
138,100
137,400
0.5
%
138,100
137,400
0.5
%
Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
(1)
Unless otherwise noted, operating statistics include mainline and regional operations. Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers.
(2)
Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excluded from the aircraft count above are six regional aircraft in temporary storage as of June 30, 2025 as follows: four Bombardier CRJ 900 and two Embraer 145.
(3)
Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.
American Airlines Group Inc.
Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region
(Unaudited)
3 Months Ended
June 30,
Increase
6 Months Ended
June 30,
Increase
2025
2024
(Decrease)
2025
2024
(Decrease)
Domestic
(1)
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
43,772
43,183
1.4
%
81,465
81,994
(0.6
)
%
Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)
51,988
49,613
4.8
%
98,657
96,716
2.0
%
Passenger load factor (percent)
84.2
87.0
(2.8
)
pts
82.6
84.8
(2.2
)
pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
9,159
9,342
(2.0
)
%
17,286
17,604
(1.8
)
%
Yield (cents)
20.93
21.63
(3.3
)
%
21.22
21.47
(1.2
)
%
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
17.62
18.83
(6.4
)
%
17.52
18.20
(3.7
)
%
Latin America
(2)
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
8,358
8,576
(2.5
)
%
18,380
18,672
(1.6
)
%
Available seat miles (millions)
9,725
9,873
(1.5
)
%
21,728
21,611
0.5
%
Passenger load factor (percent)
85.9
86.9
(1.0
)
pts
84.6
86.4
(1.8
)
pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
1,550
1,562
(0.8
)
%
3,455
3,464
(0.2
)
%
Yield (cents)
18.54
18.21
1.8
%
18.80
18.55
1.3
%
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
15.94
15.82
0.7
%
15.90
16.03
(0.8
)
%
Atlantic
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
11,432
11,527
(0.8
)
%
17,366
17,982
(3.4
)
%
Available seat miles (millions)
13,414
13,629
(1.6
)
%
21,377
22,671
(5.7
)
%
Passenger load factor (percent)
85.2
84.6
0.6
pts
81.2
79.3
1.9
pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
2,086
2,019
3.3
%
3,052
3,012
1.3
%
Yield (cents)
18.25
17.52
4.2
%
17.57
16.75
4.9
%
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
15.55
14.82
5.0
%
14.28
13.28
7.5
%
Pacific
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
2,200
1,858
18.4
%
4,907
3,969
23.6
%
Available seat miles (millions)
2,509
2,148
16.8
%
5,777
4,781
20.8
%
Passenger load factor (percent)
87.7
86.5
1.2
pts
84.9
83.0
1.9
pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
328
279
17.5
%
721
581
24.1
%
Yield (cents)
14.92
15.02
(0.7
)
%
14.69
14.64
0.4
%
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
13.08
13.00
0.6
%
12.48
12.15
2.7
%
Total International
Revenue passenger miles (millions)
21,990
21,961
0.1
%
40,653
40,623
0.1
%
Available seat miles (millions)
25,648
25,650
-
%
48,882
49,063
(0.4
)
%
Passenger load factor (percent)
85.7
85.6
0.1
pts
83.2
82.8
0.4
pts
Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)
3,964
3,860
2.7
%
7,228
7,057
2.4
%
Yield (cents)
18.03
17.58
2.5
%
17.78
17.37
2.4
%
Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)
15.46
15.05
2.7
%
14.79
14.38
2.8
%
Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
(1)
Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
(2)
Latin America results include the Caribbean.
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information
American Airlines Group Inc. (the Company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.
The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:
- Operating Income (GAAP measure) to Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Operating Margin (GAAP measure) to Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Pre-Tax Income (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Net Income (GAAP measure) to Net Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
- Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items provides management with an additional tool to understand the Company’s core operating performance.
Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure) and total operating costs per ASM (CASM) to CASM excluding net special items and fuel. Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel and CASM excluding net special items and fuel to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the Company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude fuel and net special items provides management with an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company’s non-fuel costs and core operating performance.
Reconciliation of Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items
3 Months Ended
June 30,
Percent
Increase
6 Months Ended
June 30,
Percent
Increase
2025
2024
(Decrease)
2025
2024
(Decrease)
(in millions)
(in millions)
Operating income as reported
$
1,135
$
1,384
$
864
$
1,391
Operating net special items:
Mainline operating special items, net
(1)
47
-
118
70
Operating income excluding net special items
$
1,182
$
1,384
(14.6
%)
$
982
$
1,461
(32.8
%)
Calculation of Operating Margin
Operating income as reported
$
1,135
$
1,384
$
864
$
1,391
Total operating revenues as reported
$
14,392
$
14,334
$
26,943
$
26,904
Operating margin
7.9
%
9.7
%
3.2
%
5.2
%
Calculation of Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items
Operating income excluding net special items
$
1,182
$
1,384
$
982
$
1,461
Total operating revenues as reported
$
14,392
$
14,334
$
26,943
$
26,904
Operating margin excluding net special items
8.2
%
9.7
%
3.6
%
5.4
%
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income Excluding Net Special Items
Pre-tax income as reported
$
838
$
1,028
$
189
$
615
Pre-tax net special items:
Mainline operating special items, net
(1)
47
-
118
70
Nonoperating special items, net
(2)
(16
)
12
32
58
Total pre-tax net special items
31
12
150
128
Pre-tax income excluding net special items
$
869
$
1,040
(16.4
%)
$
339
$
743
(54.3
%)
Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin
Pre-tax income as reported
$
838
$
1,028
$
189
$
615
Total operating revenues as reported
$
14,392
$
14,334
$
26,943
$
26,904
Pre-tax margin
5.8
%
7.2
%
0.7
%
2.3
%
Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items
Pre-tax income excluding net special items
$
869
$
1,040
$
339
$
743
Total operating revenues as reported
$
14,392
$
14,334
$
26,943
$
26,904
Pre-tax margin excluding net special items
6.0
%
7.3
%
1.3
%
2.8
%
3 Months Ended
June 30,
Percent
Increase
6 Months Ended
June 30,
Percent
Increase
Reconciliation of Net Income Excluding Net Special Items
2025
2024
(Decrease)
2025
2024
(Decrease)
(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
Net income as reported
$
599
$
717
$
126
$
405
Net special items:
Total pre-tax net special items
(1), (2)
31
12
150
128
Net tax effect of net special items
(2
)
45
(34
)
15
Net income excluding net special items
$
628
$
774
(18.8
%)
$
242
$
548
(55.8
%)
Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Net Special Items
Net income excluding net special items
$
628
$
774
$
242
$
548
Shares used for computation (in thousands):
Basic
660,127
656,965
659,504
656,406
Diluted
660,367
720,302
660,523
720,712
Earnings per share excluding net special items:
Basic
$
0.95
$
1.18
$
0.37
$
0.84
Diluted
$
0.95
$
1.09
$
0.37
$
0.79
Reconciliation of Total Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel
Total operating expenses as reported
$
13,257
$
12,950
$
26,079
$
25,513
Operating net special items:
Mainline operating special items, net
(1)
(47
)
-
(118
)
(70
)
Total operating expenses excluding net special items
13,210
12,950
25,961
25,443
Aircraft fuel and related taxes
(2,663
)
(3,061
)
(5,250
)
(6,042
)
Total operating expenses excluding net special items and fuel
$
10,547
$
9,889
$
20,711
$
19,401
(in cents)
(in cents)
Total operating expenses per ASM as reported
17.08
17.21
17.68
17.50
Operating net special items per ASM:
Mainline operating special items, net
(1)
(0.06
)
-
(0.08
)
(0.05
)
Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items
17.02
17.21
17.60
17.45
Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM
(3.43
)
(4.07
)
(3.56
)
(4.14
)
Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items and fuel
13.59
13.14
14.04
13.31
Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.
FOOTNOTES:
(1)
The 2025 second quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included adjustments to litigation reserves. The 2025 six month period mainline operating special items, net principally included a one-time charge for adjustments to vacation accruals resulting from pay rate increases effective January 1, 2025, related to the ratification of the contract extension in the fourth quarter of 2024 with our mainline maintenance and fleet service team members and adjustments to litigation reserves. The 2024 six month period mainline operating special items, net principally included $57 million of one-time charges resulting from the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement with our mainline passenger service team members, including a one-time signing bonus.
(2)
Principally included charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments as well as mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity investments.
American Airlines Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)(Unaudited)
6 Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
3,419
$
3,308
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures and aircraft purchase deposits
(1,323
)
(1,475
)
Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and sale of property and equipment
200
353
Purchases of short-term investments
(4,680
)
(4,714
)
Sales of short-term investments
3,119
3,881
Decrease (increase) in restricted short-term investments
(73
)
68
Other investing activities
279
(5
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,478
)
(1,892
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments on long-term debt and finance leases
(2,365
)
(1,836
)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
1,659
527
Other financing activities
(206
)
(48
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(912
)
(1,357
)
Net increase in cash and restricted cash
29
59
Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period
902
681
Cash and restricted cash at end of period
(1)
$
931
$
740
(1)
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets:
Cash
$
833
$
605
Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments
98
135
Total cash and restricted cash
$
931
$
740
Free Cash Flow
The Company's free cash flow summary is presented in the table below, which is a non-GAAP measure that management believes is useful information to investors and others in evaluating the Company's ability to generate cash from its core operating performance that is available for use to reinvest in the business or to reduce debt. The Company defines free cash flows as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for (1) net purchases of short-term investments and (2) change in restricted cash. We believe that calculating free cash flow as adjusted for these items is more useful for investors because short-term investment activity and restricted cash are not representative of activity core to our operations.
This non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of free cash flow is not intended, and should not be used, to measure the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures because, among other things, it excludes mandatory debt service requirements and certain other non-discretionary expenditures.
3 Months Ended
June 30, 2025
6 Months Ended
June 30, 2025
(in millions)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
963
$
3,419
Adjusted net cash used in investing activities
(1)
(172
)
(917
)
Free cash flow
$
791
$
2,502
(1)
The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net cash used in investing activities:
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(1,274
)
$
(2,478
)
Adjustments:
Net purchases of short-term investments
1,104
1,561
Change in restricted cash
(2
)
-
Adjusted net cash used in investing activities
$
(172
)
$
(917
)
American Airlines Group Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, except shares)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
833
$
804
Short-term investments
7,740
6,180
Restricted cash and short-term investments
807
732
Accounts receivable, net
2,057
2,006
Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net
2,776
2,638
Prepaid expenses and other
855
794
Total current assets
15,068
13,154
Operating property and equipment
Flight equipment
44,219
43,521
Ground property and equipment
10,304
10,202
Equipment purchase deposits
976
1,012
Total property and equipment, at cost
55,499
54,735
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(24,298
)
(23,608
)
Total property and equipment, net
31,201
31,127
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,488
7,333
Other assets
Goodwill
4,091
4,091
Intangibles, net
2,040
2,044
Deferred tax asset
2,411
2,485
Other assets
1,368
1,549
Total other assets
9,910
10,169
Total assets
$
63,667
$
61,783
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities
Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases
$
4,605
$
5,322
Accounts payable
3,130
2,455
Accrued salaries and wages
1,900
2,150
Air traffic liability
8,240
6,759
Loyalty program liability
3,666
3,556
Operating lease liabilities
1,120
1,092
Other accrued liabilities
3,110
2,961
Total current liabilities
25,771
24,295
Noncurrent liabilities
Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities
25,276
25,154
Pension and postretirement benefits
1,814
2,128
Loyalty program liability
6,805
6,498
Operating lease liabilities
6,200
5,976
Other liabilities
1,671
1,709
Total noncurrent liabilities
41,766
41,465
Stockholders' equity (deficit)
Common stock, 659,797,256 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025
7
7
Additional paid-in capital
7,370
7,424
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,530
)
(4,565
)
Retained deficit
(6,717
)
(6,843
)
Total stockholders' deficit
(3,870
)
(3,977
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
$
63,667
$
61,783
