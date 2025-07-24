American Airlines Group Inc. Reports Record Second-Quarter Revenue of $14.4 Billion

American Airlines reported record revenue of $14.4 billion for Q2 2025, with net income of $599 million.

American Airlines Group Inc. reported strong second-quarter 2025 financial results, achieving a record revenue of $14.4 billion and a net income of $599 million, or $0.91 per diluted share. Excluding special items, net income was $628 million, reflecting ongoing improvements in demand, particularly in premium cabin and international travel. The company ended the quarter with a solid liquidity position of $12 billion and continued to see gains in its AAdvantage loyalty program. Despite challenges from increased operational disruptions due to storms, American Airlines is optimistic about its long-term strategy, which includes fleet modernization and customer experience enhancements. Looking ahead, the company expects third-quarter adjusted losses per diluted share to range between ($0.10) and ($0.60) and projects full-year earnings per share could reach up to $0.80 if current demand trends continue.

American Airlines reported record quarterly revenue of $14.4 billion, highlighting strong financial performance.

The company achieved a second-quarter GAAP net income of $599 million, indicating profitability despite economic challenges.

American's AAdvantage loyalty program saw a 7% increase in active accounts year over year, showcasing strong customer engagement and loyalty.

The airline ended the quarter with $12 billion in total available liquidity, providing a solid financial cushion for future operations.

Net income for the second quarter decreased by 16.4% compared to the previous year, indicating a decline in overall profitability.

The company's operating income dropped by 18.0% year-over-year, highlighting potential challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.

American Airlines expects a loss per diluted share in the upcoming quarter, with adjusted earnings guidance suggesting potential financial difficulties ahead.

What were American Airlines' Q2 2025 financial results?

American Airlines reported record revenue of $14.4 billion and a net income of $599 million for Q2 2025.

How did the AAdvantage program perform in Q2 2025?

The AAdvantage loyalty program saw a 7% year-over-year increase in active accounts, with a 6% rise in co-branded credit card spending.

What improvements did American Airlines make in customer experience?

American Airlines introduced mileage-based payments for upgrades and announced plans for a new Flagship lounge in Miami.

What is American Airlines' current liquidity position?

The company reported $12 billion in total available liquidity at the end of Q2 2025.

What are American Airlines' earnings expectations for Q3 2025?

Expected adjusted loss per diluted share for Q3 2025 is projected to be between ($0.10) and ($0.60).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Members of Congress have traded $AAL stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 15 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $850,000 on 06/16, 04/22, 04/18, 04/07, 04/04, 04/02, 04/01, 03/31, 03/14, 03/13, 03/12 and 4 sales worth up to $950,000 on 06/17, 06/16, 05/02, 03/20.

$AAL insiders have traded $AAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANGELA OWENS (SVP Corporate Controller) sold 51,906 shares for an estimated $890,312

We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of $AAL stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/08/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $AAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $12.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $15.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $14.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $10.0 on 04/07/2025

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its second-quarter 2025 financial results, including:









Record quarterly revenue of $14.4 billion











Second-quarter GAAP net income of $599 million, or $0.91 per diluted share











Excluding net special items







1







, second-quarter net income of $628 million, or $0.95 per diluted share











Second-quarter operating margin of approximately 8%











Ended the quarter with $12 billion of total available liquidity













“American delivered record revenue in an evolving demand environment in the second quarter thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “We remain confident that the actions we have taken over the past several years to refresh our fleet, manage costs and strengthen our balance sheet position us well for the future. The investments we have made toward achieving our revenue potential, including bolstering our network, customer experience and loyalty program, are paying off, and the team remains focused on delivering on our long-term strategy.”







Revenue performance







American produced record quarterly revenue of $14.4 billion. The company continued the restoration of revenue from indirect channels, driven by a faster-than-expected recovery in leisure channels, further solidifying its plan to return to historical share of indirect channel revenue exiting this year. American saw continued strength in premium cabin demand in the second quarter, particularly to long-haul international destinations. All international entities delivered positive unit revenue growth year over year, with Atlantic passenger unit revenue up 5%. These results contributed to American’s industry-leading passenger unit revenue year-over-year improvement for the fourth consecutive quarter.







AAdvantage program and co-branded credit card performance







American continues to see strong engagement with its industry-leading AAdvantage



®



loyalty program, with active accounts up 7% year over year. Spending on co-branded credit cards increased 6% year over year as customers continue to value earning rewards for future travel with American.







Customer experience







American’s new Customer Experience organization continues to make meaningful progress in elevating the travel journey. In the second quarter, American introduced the ability for customers to use miles as a form of payment for instant upgrades and announced plans to open a new Flagship



®



lounge and nearly double the amount of lounge space at Miami International Airport. American also debuted its new Flagship Suite



®



, an elevated premium inflight experience that is expected to expand to more destinations this winter.







Operational performance







The American team delivered a resilient operation in the second quarter, which had a 36% increase in disruptive operational events year over year primarily driven by increased storm activity at the airline’s hubs in Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and the Northeast. American continues to demonstrate its ability to quickly recover from irregular operations, and its investments in technology are driving additional enhancements to both reliability and the customer experience.







Balance sheet and liquidity







The company's operating cash flow of $3.4 billion and free cash flow



2



generation of $2.5 billion in the first half of 2025 enabled further strengthening of its balance sheet. The company ended the second quarter with $38 billion of total debt



3



and $29 billion of net debt



4



. The company ended the second quarter with $12 billion of total available liquidity, comprised of cash and short-term investments plus undrawn capacity under revolving credit and other facilities.







Guidance and investor update







Based on its current booked revenue, expectations of future demand trends and fuel price, and excluding the impact of special items, the company expects a third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per diluted share



5



to be between ($0.10) and ($0.60). Based on recent booking trends, American expects its full-year adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share



5



to be between ($0.20) and $0.80, with a mid-point of $0.30. The company believes the top end of the range is achievable if demand in the domestic market continues to strengthen and only expects to be at the bottom end of the range if there were to be macro weaknesses that are not seen today.





For additional financial forecasting detail, please refer to the company’s investor update, furnished, together with this press release, with the SEC on a current report on Form 8-K. This filing is also available at



aa.com/investorrelations



.







Conference call and webcast details







The company will conduct a live audio webcast of its financial results conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT today. The call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at



aa.com/investorrelations



. An archive of the webcast will be available through Aug. 24, 2025.







Notes







See the accompanying notes in the financial tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information and the calculation of free cash flow.







The company recognized $29 million of net special items in the second quarter after the effect of taxes, which principally included adjustments to litigation reserves, offset in part by mark-to-market net unrealized gains associated with certain equity investments.





Please see the accompanying notes for the company’s definition of free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure.





All references to total debt include debt, finance and operating lease liabilities and pension obligations.





Net debt is defined as total debt net of unrestricted cash and short-term investments.





Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share guidance excludes the impact of net special items. The company is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking information to GAAP as the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time.













About American Airlines Group







As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the



one



world alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting



news.aa.com



and connect with American



@AmericanAir



and at



Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines



. To Care for People on Life’s Journey



®



.







Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements and information







Certain of the statements contained in this report should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “continue,” “seek,” “target,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “if current trends continue,” “optimistic,” “forecast” and other similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company’s plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, estimates and strategies for the future, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, downturns in economic conditions; our inability to obtain sufficient financing or other capital to operate successfully; our high level of debt and other obligations; our significant pension and other postretirement benefit funding obligations; any deterioration of our financial condition; any loss of key personnel, or our inability to attract, develop and retain additional qualified personnel; changing economic, geopolitical, commercial, regulatory and other conditions beyond our control, including the recently announced tariffs and other global events that affect travel behavior; changes in current legislation, regulations and economic conditions regarding federal governmental tariffs, the implementation of federal government budget cuts and the potential that any of the foregoing affects the demand for, or restricts the use of, travel by government employees and their families or private sector enterprises that contract or otherwise interface with the federal government; the intensely competitive and dynamic nature of the airline industry; union disputes, employee strikes and other labor-related disruptions; problems with any of our third-party regional operators or third-party service providers; any damage to our reputation or brand image; losses and adverse publicity stemming from any public incidents involving our company, our people or our brand; changes to our business model that may not be successful and may cause operational difficulties or decreased demand; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, particularly our branding rights; litigation in the normal course of business or otherwise; our inability to use net operating losses and other carryforwards; any new U.S. and international tax legislation; any impairment of goodwill and intangible assets or long-lived assets; any inability of our commercial relationships with other companies to produce the returns or results we expect; our dependence on price and availability of aircraft fuel; extensive government regulation and compliance risks; economic and political instability outside of the U.S. where we have significant operations; ongoing security concerns due to conflicts, terrorist attacks or other acts of violence, domestically or abroad; climate change; environmental and social matters, and compliance risks with environmental, health and noise regulations; a shortage of pilots; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers for aircraft, aircraft engines and parts; any failure of technology and automated systems, including artificial intelligence, that we rely on to operate our business; evolving data privacy requirements, risks from cyberattacks and data privacy incidents, and compliance risks with regulations related therewith; any inability to effectively manage the costs, rights and functionality of third-party distribution channels; any inability to obtain and maintain adequate facilities and infrastructure throughout our system and, at some airports, adequate slots; interruptions or disruptions in service at one or more of our key facilities; increases in insurance costs or reductions in insurance coverage; heavy taxation in the airline industry; risks related to ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. common stock; and other risks set forth herein as well as in the company’s latest annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (especially in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations) and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (especially in Part I, Item 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors), and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.







Corporate Communications













mediarelations@aa.com













Investor Relations













investor.relations@aa.com

























American Airlines Group Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(In millions, except share and per share amounts)













(Unaudited)











































































3 Months Ended





June 30,









Percent





Increase









6 Months Ended





June 30,









Percent





Increase





















2025

















2024













(Decrease)













2025

















2024













(Decrease)

































































Operating revenues:

























































Passenger









$





13,123













$





13,202













(0.6





)









$





24,514













$





24,661













(0.6





)









Cargo













211

















195













8.2

















400

















382













4.7













Other













1,058

















937













13.0

















2,029

















1,861













9.0













Total operating revenues













14,392

















14,334













0.4

















26,943

















26,904













0.1





































































Operating expenses:

























































Aircraft fuel and related taxes













2,663

















3,061













(13.0





)













5,250

















6,042













(13.1





)









Salaries, wages and benefits













4,382

















3,953













10.9

















8,604

















7,820













10.0













Regional expenses:

























































Regional operating expenses













1,250

















1,189













5.2

















2,523

















2,311













9.2













Regional depreciation and amortization













81

















79













1.6

















160

















158













0.9













Maintenance, materials and repairs













927

















950













(2.5





)













1,848

















1,834













0.8













Other rent and landing fees













894

















834













7.2

















1,720

















1,653













4.1













Aircraft rent













303

















314













(3.8





)













600

















642













(6.6





)









Selling expenses













535

















456













17.5

















985

















864













14.0













Depreciation and amortization













476

















474













0.5

















944

















944













-













Special items, net













47

















-













nm











(1)











118

















70













67.9













Other













1,699

















1,640













3.6

















3,327

















3,175













4.8













Total operating expenses













13,257

















12,950













2.4

















26,079

















25,513













2.2





































































Operating income













1,135

















1,384













(18.0





)













864

















1,391













(37.9





)

































































Nonoperating income (expense):

























































Interest income













100

















128













(21.5





)













194

















246













(20.9





)









Interest expense, net













(433





)













(486





)









(10.9





)













(861





)













(984





)









(12.4





)









Other income (expense), net













36

















2













nm

















(8





)













(38





)









(80.0





)









Total nonoperating expense, net













(297





)













(356





)









(16.6





)













(675





)













(776





)









(13.0





)

































































Income before income taxes













838

















1,028













(18.5





)













189

















615













(69.2





)

































































Income tax provision













239

















311













(23.4





)













63

















210













(69.8





)

































































Net income









$





599













$





717













(16.4





)









$





126













$





405













(68.8





)

























































































































Earnings per common share:

























































Basic









$





0.91













$





1.09





















$





0.19













$





0.62





















Diluted









$





0.91













$





1.01





















$





0.19













$





0.59













































































Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):

























































Basic













660,127

















656,965

























659,504

















656,406





















Diluted













660,367

















720,302

























660,523

















720,712







































































































































Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding.













































































































(1)



Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.







































































American Airlines Group Inc.













Consolidated Operating Statistics







(1)















(Unaudited)



































































































3 Months Ended June 30,









Increase













6 Months Ended June 30,









Increase





















2025













2024













(Decrease)













2025













2024













(Decrease)





























































































Revenue passenger miles (millions)









65,762













65,144













0.9









%









122,118













122,617













(0.4





)





%









Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)









77,636













75,263













3.2









%









147,539













145,779













1.2









%









Passenger load factor (percent)









84.7













86.6













(1.9





)





pts









82.8













84.1













(1.3





)





pts









Yield (cents)









19.96













20.27













(1.5





)





%









20.07













20.11













(0.2





)





%









Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)









16.90













17.54













(3.6





)





%









16.62













16.92













(1.8





)





%









Total revenue per ASM (cents)









18.54













19.05













(2.7





)





%









18.26













18.46













(1.0





)





%









Cargo ton miles (millions)









521













515













1.2









%









1,004













999













0.5









%









Cargo yield per ton mile (cents)









40.48













37.87













6.9









%









39.84













38.25













4.2









%

























































































Fuel consumption (gallons in millions)









1,163













1,132













2.7









%









2,206













2,174













1.4









%









Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon)









2.29













2.70













(15.3





)





%









2.38













2.78













(14.3





)





%

























































































Operating cost per ASM (cents)









17.08













17.21













(0.8





)





%









17.68













17.50













1.0









%









Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents)









17.02













17.21













(1.1





)





%









17.60













17.45













0.8









%









Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents)









13.59













13.14













3.4









%









14.04













13.31













5.5









%

























































































Passenger enplanements (thousands)









58,711













59,188













(0.8





)





%









109,746













111,954













(2.0





)





%









Departures (thousands):

















































































Mainline









306













306













(0.2





)





%









583













596













(2.2





)





%









Regional









270













243













10.9









%









520













462













12.5









%









Total









576













549













4.7









%









1,103













1,058













4.2









%









Average stage length (miles):

















































































Mainline









1,185













1,154













2.7









%









1,181













1,155













2.3









%









Regional









460













457













0.7









%









465













460













1.0









%









Total









845













845













-









%









843













852













(1.0





)





%









Aircraft at end of period:

















































































Mainline









992













970













2.3









%









992













970













2.3









%









Regional



(2)











547













559













(2.1





)





%









547













559













(2.1





)





%









Total









1,539













1,529













0.7









%









1,539













1,529













0.7









%









Full-time equivalent employees at end of period:

















































































Mainline









106,100













107,400













(1.2





)





%









106,100













107,400













(1.2





)





%









Regional



(3)











32,000













30,000













6.7









%









32,000













30,000













6.7









%









Total









138,100













137,400













0.5









%









138,100













137,400













0.5









%











































































































































































Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





































































































































































(1)



Unless otherwise noted, operating statistics include mainline and regional operations. Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers.











(2)



Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excluded from the aircraft count above are six regional aircraft in temporary storage as of June 30, 2025 as follows: four Bombardier CRJ 900 and two Embraer 145.











(3)



Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.























American Airlines Group Inc.













Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region













(Unaudited)



































































































3 Months Ended





June 30,









Increase













6 Months Ended





June 30,









Increase





















2025









2024









(Decrease)













2025









2024









(Decrease)

































































































Domestic









(1)





















































































Revenue passenger miles (millions)









43,772













43,183













1.4









%









81,465













81,994













(0.6





)





%









Available seat miles (ASM) (millions)









51,988













49,613













4.8









%









98,657













96,716













2.0









%









Passenger load factor (percent)









84.2













87.0













(2.8





)





pts









82.6













84.8













(2.2





)





pts









Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)









9,159













9,342













(2.0





)





%









17,286













17,604













(1.8





)





%









Yield (cents)









20.93













21.63













(3.3





)





%









21.22













21.47













(1.2





)





%









Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)









17.62













18.83













(6.4





)





%









17.52













18.20













(3.7





)





%





























































































Latin America









(2)





















































































Revenue passenger miles (millions)









8,358













8,576













(2.5





)





%









18,380













18,672













(1.6





)





%









Available seat miles (millions)









9,725













9,873













(1.5





)





%









21,728













21,611













0.5









%









Passenger load factor (percent)









85.9













86.9













(1.0





)





pts









84.6













86.4













(1.8





)





pts









Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)









1,550













1,562













(0.8





)





%









3,455













3,464













(0.2





)





%









Yield (cents)









18.54













18.21













1.8









%









18.80













18.55













1.3









%









Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)









15.94













15.82













0.7









%









15.90













16.03













(0.8





)





%





























































































Atlantic





















































































Revenue passenger miles (millions)









11,432













11,527













(0.8





)





%









17,366













17,982













(3.4





)





%









Available seat miles (millions)









13,414













13,629













(1.6





)





%









21,377













22,671













(5.7





)





%









Passenger load factor (percent)









85.2













84.6













0.6









pts









81.2













79.3













1.9









pts









Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)









2,086













2,019













3.3









%









3,052













3,012













1.3









%









Yield (cents)









18.25













17.52













4.2









%









17.57













16.75













4.9









%









Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)









15.55













14.82













5.0









%









14.28













13.28













7.5









%





























































































Pacific





















































































Revenue passenger miles (millions)









2,200













1,858













18.4









%









4,907













3,969













23.6









%









Available seat miles (millions)









2,509













2,148













16.8









%









5,777













4,781













20.8









%









Passenger load factor (percent)









87.7













86.5













1.2









pts









84.9













83.0













1.9









pts









Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)









328













279













17.5









%









721













581













24.1









%









Yield (cents)









14.92













15.02













(0.7





)





%









14.69













14.64













0.4









%









Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)









13.08













13.00













0.6









%









12.48













12.15













2.7









%





























































































Total International





















































































Revenue passenger miles (millions)









21,990













21,961













0.1









%









40,653













40,623













0.1









%









Available seat miles (millions)









25,648













25,650













-









%









48,882













49,063













(0.4





)





%









Passenger load factor (percent)









85.7













85.6













0.1









pts









83.2













82.8













0.4









pts









Passenger revenue (dollars in millions)









3,964













3,860













2.7









%









7,228













7,057













2.4









%









Yield (cents)









18.03













17.58













2.5









%









17.78













17.37













2.4









%









Passenger revenue per ASM (cents)









15.46













15.05













2.7









%









14.79













14.38













2.8









%



























































































Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

























































































































































(1)



Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.











(2)



Latin America results include the Caribbean.























Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information















































































American Airlines Group Inc. (the Company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.









The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:









- Operating Income (GAAP measure) to Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)





- Operating Margin (GAAP measure) to Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)





- Pre-Tax Income (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)





- Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)





- Net Income (GAAP measure) to Net Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)





- Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)









Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items provides management with an additional tool to understand the Company’s core operating performance.









Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure) and total operating costs per ASM (CASM) to CASM excluding net special items and fuel. Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel and CASM excluding net special items and fuel to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the Company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude fuel and net special items provides management with an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company’s non-fuel costs and core operating performance.



















































































Reconciliation of Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items











3 Months Ended





June 30,









Percent





Increase









6 Months Ended





June 30,





Percent





Increase

























2025

















2024













(Decrease)













2025

















2024













(Decrease)

























(in millions)

















(in millions)

























































































Operating income as reported









$





1,135













$





1,384





















$





864













$





1,391





























Operating net special items:

































































Mainline operating special items, net



(1)















47

















-

























118

















70





























Operating income excluding net special items









$





1,182













$





1,384













(14.6





%)









$





982













$





1,461













(32.8





%)



















































































Calculation of Operating Margin



































































































































Operating income as reported









$





1,135













$





1,384





















$





864













$





1,391





























































































Total operating revenues as reported









$





14,392













$





14,334





















$





26,943













$





26,904





























































































Operating margin













7.9





%













9.7





%





















3.2





%













5.2





%



























































































Calculation of Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items



































































































































Operating income excluding net special items









$





1,182













$





1,384





















$





982













$





1,461





























































































Total operating revenues as reported









$





14,392













$





14,334





















$





26,943













$





26,904





























































































Operating margin excluding net special items













8.2





%













9.7





%





















3.6





%













5.4





%



























































































Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income Excluding Net Special Items



































































































































Pre-tax income as reported









$





838













$





1,028





















$





189













$





615





























Pre-tax net special items:

































































Mainline operating special items, net



(1)















47

















-

























118

















70





























Nonoperating special items, net



(2)















(16





)













12

























32

















58





























Total pre-tax net special items













31

















12

























150

















128





























































































Pre-tax income excluding net special items









$





869













$





1,040













(16.4





%)









$





339













$





743













(54.3





%)



















































































Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin



































































































































Pre-tax income as reported









$





838













$





1,028





















$





189













$





615





























































































Total operating revenues as reported









$





14,392













$





14,334





















$





26,943













$





26,904





























































































Pre-tax margin













5.8





%













7.2





%





















0.7





%













2.3





%



























































































Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items



































































































































Pre-tax income excluding net special items









$





869













$





1,040





















$





339













$





743





























































































Total operating revenues as reported









$





14,392













$





14,334





















$





26,943













$





26,904





























































































Pre-tax margin excluding net special items













6.0





%













7.3





%





















1.3





%













2.8





%

































































































































































3 Months Ended





June 30,









Percent





Increase









6 Months Ended





June 30,





Percent





Increase



















Reconciliation of Net Income Excluding Net Special Items















2025

















2024













(Decrease)













2025

















2024













(Decrease)

























(in millions, except share and per share amounts)

















(in millions, except share and per share amounts)

























































































Net income as reported









$





599













$





717





















$





126













$





405





























Net special items:

































































Total pre-tax net special items



(1), (2)















31

















12

























150

















128





























Net tax effect of net special items













(2





)













45

























(34





)













15





























Net income excluding net special items









$





628













$





774













(18.8





%)









$





242













$





548













(55.8





%)



















































































Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Net Special Items



































































































































Net income excluding net special items









$





628













$





774





















$





242













$





548





























































































Shares used for computation (in thousands):

































































Basic













660,127

















656,965

























659,504

















656,406





























Diluted













660,367

















720,302

























660,523

















720,712





























































































Earnings per share excluding net special items:

































































Basic









$





0.95













$





1.18





















$





0.37













$





0.84





























Diluted









$





0.95













$





1.09





















$





0.37













$





0.79































































































Reconciliation of Total Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel



































































































































Total operating expenses as reported









$





13,257













$





12,950





















$





26,079













$





25,513





























































































Operating net special items:

































































Mainline operating special items, net



(1)















(47





)













-

























(118





)













(70





)

























Total operating expenses excluding net special items













13,210

















12,950

























25,961

















25,443





























































































Aircraft fuel and related taxes













(2,663





)













(3,061





)





















(5,250





)













(6,042





)

























Total operating expenses excluding net special items and fuel









$





10,547













$





9,889





















$





20,711













$





19,401





































































































(in cents)

















(in cents)





















































































Total operating expenses per ASM as reported













17.08

















17.21

























17.68

















17.50





























































































Operating net special items per ASM:

































































Mainline operating special items, net



(1)















(0.06





)













-

























(0.08





)













(0.05





)

























Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items













17.02

















17.21

























17.60

















17.45





























































































Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM













(3.43





)













(4.07





)





















(3.56





)













(4.14





)

























Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items and fuel













13.59

















13.14

























14.04

















13.31































































































Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.







































































































































FOOTNOTES:



































































































































(1)







The 2025 second quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included adjustments to litigation reserves. The 2025 six month period mainline operating special items, net principally included a one-time charge for adjustments to vacation accruals resulting from pay rate increases effective January 1, 2025, related to the ratification of the contract extension in the fourth quarter of 2024 with our mainline maintenance and fleet service team members and adjustments to litigation reserves. The 2024 six month period mainline operating special items, net principally included $57 million of one-time charges resulting from the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement with our mainline passenger service team members, including a one-time signing bonus.















































































(2)







Principally included charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments as well as mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity investments.



























American Airlines Group Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(In millions)(Unaudited)



























































6 Months Ended





June 30,





























2025

















2024



















































Net cash provided by operating activities







$





3,419













$





3,308



















Cash flows from investing activities:



























Capital expenditures and aircraft purchase deposits









(1,323





)













(1,475





)













Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and sale of property and equipment









200

















353

















Purchases of short-term investments









(4,680





)













(4,714





)













Sales of short-term investments









3,119

















3,881

















Decrease (increase) in restricted short-term investments









(73





)













68

















Other investing activities









279

















(5





)













Net cash used in investing activities









(2,478





)













(1,892





)















Cash flows from financing activities:



























Payments on long-term debt and finance leases









(2,365





)













(1,836





)













Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt









1,659

















527

















Other financing activities









(206





)













(48





)













Net cash used in financing activities









(912





)













(1,357





)













Net increase in cash and restricted cash









29

















59

















Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period









902

















681

















Cash and restricted cash at end of period



(1)







$





931













$





740















































































































(1)







The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets:













































Cash









$





833













$





605

















Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments









98

















135

















Total cash and restricted cash





$





931













$





740



























































Free Cash Flow







































































The Company's free cash flow summary is presented in the table below, which is a non-GAAP measure that management believes is useful information to investors and others in evaluating the Company's ability to generate cash from its core operating performance that is available for use to reinvest in the business or to reduce debt. The Company defines free cash flows as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for (1) net purchases of short-term investments and (2) change in restricted cash. We believe that calculating free cash flow as adjusted for these items is more useful for investors because short-term investment activity and restricted cash are not representative of activity core to our operations.









This non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of free cash flow is not intended, and should not be used, to measure the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures because, among other things, it excludes mandatory debt service requirements and certain other non-discretionary expenditures.

















































































3 Months Ended





June 30, 2025









6 Months Ended





June 30, 2025

















































































(in millions)







































































Net cash provided by operating activities



















$





963













$





3,419























Adjusted net cash used in investing activities







(1)

























(172





)













(917





)



















Free cash flow



















$





791













$





2,502















































































































































































(1)







The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net cash used in investing activities:





































































































Net cash used in investing activities









$





(1,274





)









$





(2,478





)

















Adjustments:





















































Net purchases of short-term investments













1,104

















1,561





















Change in restricted cash













(2





)













-





















Adjusted net cash used in investing activities









$





(172





)









$





(917





)















































































American Airlines Group Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In millions, except shares)











































June 30, 2025









December 31, 2024













(unaudited)

















Assets









































Current assets





















Cash





$





833













$





804













Short-term investments









7,740

















6,180













Restricted cash and short-term investments









807

















732













Accounts receivable, net









2,057

















2,006













Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net









2,776

















2,638













Prepaid expenses and other









855

















794













Total current assets









15,068

















13,154

































Operating property and equipment





















Flight equipment









44,219

















43,521













Ground property and equipment









10,304

















10,202













Equipment purchase deposits









976

















1,012













Total property and equipment, at cost









55,499

















54,735













Less accumulated depreciation and amortization









(24,298





)













(23,608





)









Total property and equipment, net









31,201

















31,127

































Operating lease right-of-use assets









7,488

















7,333

































Other assets





















Goodwill









4,091

















4,091













Intangibles, net









2,040

















2,044













Deferred tax asset









2,411

















2,485













Other assets









1,368

















1,549













Total other assets









9,910

















10,169

































Total assets





$





63,667













$





61,783

































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)









































Current liabilities





















Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases





$





4,605













$





5,322













Accounts payable









3,130

















2,455













Accrued salaries and wages









1,900

















2,150













Air traffic liability









8,240

















6,759













Loyalty program liability









3,666

















3,556













Operating lease liabilities









1,120

















1,092













Other accrued liabilities









3,110

















2,961













Total current liabilities









25,771

















24,295

































Noncurrent liabilities





















Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities









25,276

















25,154













Pension and postretirement benefits









1,814

















2,128













Loyalty program liability









6,805

















6,498













Operating lease liabilities









6,200

















5,976













Other liabilities









1,671

















1,709













Total noncurrent liabilities









41,766

















41,465

































Stockholders' equity (deficit)





















Common stock, 659,797,256 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025









7

















7













Additional paid-in capital









7,370

















7,424













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(4,530





)













(4,565





)









Retained deficit









(6,717





)













(6,843





)









Total stockholders' deficit









(3,870





)













(3,977





)





























Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)





$





63,667













$





61,783











