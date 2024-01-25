American Airlines Group Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $19 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $803 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $192 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $13.06 billion from $13.19 billion last year.

American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $19 Mln. vs. $803 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $13.06 Bln vs. $13.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.15) to (-$0.35)

