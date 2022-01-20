American Airlines Group Inc Q4 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$0.93 billion, or -$1.44 per share. This compares with -$2.18 billion, or -$3.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$0.92 billion or -$1.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 134.0% to $9.43 billion from $4.03 billion last year.

American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$0.93 Bln. vs. -$2.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.44 vs. -$3.81 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.47 -Revenue (Q4): $9.43 Bln vs. $4.03 Bln last year.

