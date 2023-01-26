American Airlines Group Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL):

Earnings: $803 million in Q4 vs. -$931 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.14 in Q4 vs. -$1.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $827 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.14 per share Revenue: $13.19 billion in Q4 vs. $9.43 billion in the same period last year.

