American Airlines Group Inc Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $414 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $325 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $502 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $11.31 billion from $10.94 billion last year.

