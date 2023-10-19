American Airlines Group Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL):

Earnings: -$545 million in Q3 vs. $483 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.83 in Q3 vs. $0.69 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $263 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.25 per share Revenue: $13.48 billion in Q3 vs. $13.46 billion in the same period last year.

