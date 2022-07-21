American Airlines Group Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL):

Earnings: $476 million in Q2 vs. $19 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.68 in Q2 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $533 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.76 per share Revenue: $13.42 billion in Q2 vs. $7.48 billion in the same period last year.

