American Airlines Group Inc Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$1.64 billion, or -$2.52 per share. This compares with -$1.25 billion, or -$1.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$1.51 billion or -$2.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 121.9% to $8.90 billion from $4.01 billion last year.

American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$1.64 Bln. vs. -$1.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$2.52 vs. -$1.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$2.40 -Revenue (Q1): $8.90 Bln vs. $4.01 Bln last year.

