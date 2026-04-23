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American Airlines Group Inc Q1 Loss Decreases

April 23, 2026 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) revealed Loss for first quarter of -$382 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$382 million, or -$0.58 per share. This compares with -$473 million, or -$0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$267 million or -$0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $13.912 billion from $12.551 billion last year.

American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$382 Mln. vs. -$473 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.58 vs. -$0.72 last year. -Revenue: $13.912 Bln vs. $12.551 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ -0.20 To $ 0.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: 13.50 % To 16.50 % Full year EPS guidance: $ -0.40 To $ 1.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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