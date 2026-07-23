American Airlines Group Inc Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) revealed earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $71 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $599 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.3% to $16.735 billion from $14.392 billion last year.

American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71 Mln. vs. $599 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $16.735 Bln vs. $14.392 Bln last year.

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