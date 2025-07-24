American Airlines Group Inc Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $599 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $717 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $628 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $14.392 billion from $14.334 billion last year.

