American Airlines Group Inc. CEO Robert Isom to Present at 2025 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 11, 2025.

American Airlines Group Inc. CEO Robert Isom will be presenting at the 2025 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 11 at 8 a.m. CT, with a live webcast available on the company's investor relations website. As a major global airline, American Airlines operates thousands of flights daily to over 350 destinations across more than 60 countries and is a founding member of the oneworld alliance.

$AAL Insider Trading Activity

$AAL insiders have traded $AAL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT D JR ISOM (CEO and President) sold 102,441 shares for an estimated $1,763,511

ANGELA OWENS (SVP Corporate Controller) sold 51,906 shares for an estimated $890,312

$AAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $AAL stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) CEO Robert Isom will present at the 2025 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 11, at 8 a.m. CT.

A live webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.





A live webcast of the conference will be available at



aa.com/investorrelations



.







About American Airlines Group







As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the



one



world® alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting





news.aa.com





and connect with American





@AmericanAir





and at





Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines





. To Care for People on Life’s Journey®.





Investor Relations









investor.relations@aa.com







