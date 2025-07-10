American Airlines Group to Host Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on July 24

American Airlines Group will host a second-quarter 2025 financial results conference call on July 24, available via webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

American Airlines Group will host a live audio webcast of its second-quarter 2025 financial results conference call on July 24 at 7:30 a.m. CT, available to the public in a listen-only format at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be accessible on the website until August 24. As a major global airline, American Airlines operates thousands of flights to over 350 destinations in more than 60 countries and is a founding member of the oneworld alliance. The company's shares trade on Nasdaq under the symbol AAL, and further updates can be found by visiting their news website and social media channels.

Potential Positives

American Airlines Group is proactively engaging with financial analysts and the public by hosting a live audio webcast of its second-quarter 2025 financial results, fostering transparency and communication.

The webcast provides accessibility to important financial information for a broad audience, demonstrating the company's commitment to investor relations.

The availability of an archived version of the conference call ensures ongoing access to critical financial insights for investors and analysts beyond the live event.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will American Airlines announce its second-quarter 2025 financial results?

American Airlines will announce its second-quarter 2025 financial results on July 24 at 7:30 a.m. CT.

How can I listen to the financial results conference call?

You can listen to the conference call live on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations.

Is there an archive available for the conference call?

Yes, an archive of the conference call will be available on the website through August 24.

What is the ticker symbol for American Airlines Group?

The ticker symbol for American Airlines Group is AAL, and it trades on Nasdaq.

How many destinations does American Airlines serve?

American Airlines serves over 350 destinations in more than 60 countries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAL stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 15 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $850,000 on 06/16, 04/22, 04/18, 04/07, 04/04, 04/02, 04/01, 03/31, 03/14, 03/13, 03/12 and 4 sales worth up to $950,000 on 06/17, 06/16, 05/02, 03/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AAL Insider Trading Activity

$AAL insiders have traded $AAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANGELA OWENS (SVP Corporate Controller) sold 51,906 shares for an estimated $890,312

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 275 institutional investors add shares of $AAL stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/08/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AAL forecast page.

$AAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $AAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $12.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $15.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $14.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $10.0 on 04/07/2025

Full Release



FORT WORTH, Texas, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its second-quarter 2025 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists July 24 at 7:30 a.m. CT.





The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at





aa.com/investorrelations





. An archive of the call will be available on the website through Aug. 24.







About American Airlines Group







As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the



one



world alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting



news.aa.com



and connect with American



@AmericanAir



and at



Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines



. To Care for People on Life’s Journey



®



.







Corporate Communications









mediarelations@aa.com









Investor Relations









investor.relations@aa.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.