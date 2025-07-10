American Airlines Group to Host Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on July 24

American Airlines Group will host a second-quarter 2025 financial results conference call on July 24, available via webcast.
American Airlines Group will host a live audio webcast of its second-quarter 2025 financial results conference call on July 24 at 7:30 a.m. CT, available to the public in a listen-only format at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be accessible on the website until August 24. As a major global airline, American Airlines operates thousands of flights to over 350 destinations in more than 60 countries and is a founding member of the oneworld alliance. The company's shares trade on Nasdaq under the symbol AAL, and further updates can be found by visiting their news website and social media channels.
$AAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AAL stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 15 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $850,000 on 06/16, 04/22, 04/18, 04/07, 04/04, 04/02, 04/01, 03/31, 03/14, 03/13, 03/12 and 4 sales worth up to $950,000 on 06/17, 06/16, 05/02, 03/20.
$AAL Insider Trading Activity
$AAL insiders have traded $AAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANGELA OWENS (SVP Corporate Controller) sold 51,906 shares for an estimated $890,312
$AAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 275 institutional investors add shares of $AAL stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 17,213,832 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,605,927
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 13,539,994 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,846,936
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 10,124,548 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,813,981
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 7,378,205 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,840,062
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 6,674,800 shares (+272.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,419,140
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 6,559,126 shares (+313.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,198,779
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 5,602,400 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,105,320
$AAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/08/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025
$AAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $AAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $12.0 on 07/07/2025
- Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 07/01/2025
- David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $15.0 on 05/13/2025
- Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $14.0 on 04/25/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 04/08/2025
- Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 04/08/2025
- Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $10.0 on 04/07/2025
FORT WORTH, Texas, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its second-quarter 2025 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists July 24 at 7:30 a.m. CT.
The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at
aa.com/investorrelations
. An archive of the call will be available on the website through Aug. 24.
About American Airlines Group
As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the
one
world alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting
news.aa.com
and connect with American
@AmericanAir
and at
Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines
. To Care for People on Life’s Journey
®
.
Corporate Communications
mediarelations@aa.com
Investor Relations
investor.relations@aa.com
