American Airlines Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AAL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.36, changing hands as high as $29.77 per share. American Airlines Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAL's low point in its 52 week range is $24.23 per share, with $37.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.67. The AAL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

