American Airlines Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AAL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.32, changing hands as high as $14.39 per share. American Airlines Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AAL's low point in its 52 week range is $11.6514 per share, with $21.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.39. The AAL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: SHYD shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MED
WPRT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.