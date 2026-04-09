American Airlines Group (BIT:1AAL) Price Target Decreased by 14.67% to 13.38

The average one-year price target for American Airlines Group (BIT:1AAL) has been revised to €13.38 / share. This is a decrease of 14.67% from the prior estimate of €15.68 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €8.72 to a high of €18.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.18% from the latest reported closing price of €10.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an decrease of 316 owner(s) or 34.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AAL is 0.08%, an increase of 31.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.31% to 467,165K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 49,003K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,642K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AAL by 33.06% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 25,969K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares , representing an increase of 87.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AAL by 909.72% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 16,144K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,081K shares , representing a decrease of 67.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AAL by 21.04% over the last quarter.

Appaloosa holds 14,150K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,250K shares , representing an increase of 34.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AAL by 122.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,803K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,643K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AAL by 33.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.