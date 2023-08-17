American Airlines Group (AAL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.13, changing hands as low as $15.03 per share. American Airlines Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AAL's low point in its 52 week range is $11.6514 per share, with $19.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.09. The AAL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

