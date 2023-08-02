American Airlines Group (AAL) Price Target Increased by 8.29% to 19.26

The average one-year price target for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has been revised to 19.26 / share. This is an increase of 8.29% from the prior estimate of 17.79 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.00% from the latest reported closing price of 16.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1032 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.14%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 410,719K shares. The put/call ratio of AAL is 3.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 37,738K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,099K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 9.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,146K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,733K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 9.31% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 19,321K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,365K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 15,723K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,251K shares, representing an increase of 41.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 91.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,180K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,024K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 8.66% over the last quarter.

American Airlines Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Airlines Group Inc. is the parent company of American Airlines. Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries. American Airlines is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members and members-elect offer nearly 14,250 flights daily to 1,000 destinations in 150 countries.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.