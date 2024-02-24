American Airlines Group (AAL) Price Target Increased by 12.43% to 17.61

The average one-year price target for American Airlines Group (NasdaqGS:AAL) has been revised to 17.61 / share. This is an increase of 12.43% from the prior estimate of 15.66 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.40% from the latest reported closing price of 15.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1120 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Airlines Group. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAL is 0.13%, a decrease of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.07% to 379,382K shares. The put/call ratio of AAL is 3.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 37,048K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,171K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 0.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,323K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,306K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 25.82% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 19,044K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,808K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,427K shares, representing an increase of 49.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 49.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,701K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,544K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAL by 26.15% over the last quarter.

American Airlines Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Airlines Group Inc. is the parent company of American Airlines. Together with regional partner American Eagle, American Airlines offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations in 50 countries. American Airlines is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members and members-elect offer nearly 14,250 flights daily to 1,000 destinations in 150 countries.

