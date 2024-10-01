American Airlines Gr Unusual Options Activity For October 01

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Airlines Gr.

Looking at options history for American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $757,944 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $125,354.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $13.0 for American Airlines Gr over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of American Airlines Gr stands at 27587.27, with a total volume reaching 23,298.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in American Airlines Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $8.0 to $13.0, throughout the last 30 days.

American Airlines Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.77 $0.73 $0.76 $8.00 $152.0K 48.5K 2.0K AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.98 $0.95 $0.95 $11.00 $142.5K 13.3K 1.6K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.51 $1.5 $1.5 $10.00 $122.2K 34.8K 13 AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.54 $0.51 $0.53 $10.00 $106.0K 115.2K 3.6K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.56 $0.55 $0.55 $10.00 $78.9K 115.2K 1.4K

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

In light of the recent options history for American Airlines Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is American Airlines Gr Standing Right Now? With a volume of 42,595,065, the price of AAL is down -3.02% at $10.9. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

