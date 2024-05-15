American Airlines Gr Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for American Airlines Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 21% leaning bullish and 71% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $487,264, and 22 are calls, amounting to $759,437.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $25.0 for American Airlines Gr, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $9.9 $9.8 $9.85 $25.00 $295.5K 0 0 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.9 $0.88 $0.9 $15.00 $45.0K 2.9K 564 AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.9 $0.89 $0.9 $15.00 $45.0K 2.9K 1.0K AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.44 $0.4 $0.41 $16.00 $41.7K 25.8K 6 AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.05 $1.03 $1.05 $15.00 $39.9K 2.7K 503

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding American Airlines Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of American Airlines Gr With a trading volume of 16,610,480, the price of AAL is up by 0.26%, reaching $15.23. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. What The Experts Say On American Airlines Gr

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $19.95.

An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $17. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for American Airlines Gr, targeting a price of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest American Airlines Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

