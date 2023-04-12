Commodities
AAL

American Airlines forecasts higher first-quarter adjusted profit

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

April 12, 2023 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said on Wednesday the carrier expects to report first-quarter adjusted profit between $0.01 per share and $0.05 per share, compared with its prior outlook of about break-even.

