American Airlines forecasts higher first-quarter adjusted profit

April 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said on Wednesday the carrier expects to report first-quarter adjusted profit between $0.01 per share and $0.05 per share, compared with its prior outlook of about break-even.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)

