American Airlines follows Southwest in pulling 737 MAX until early March

Tracy Rucinski Reuters
David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said on Friday it is extending cancellations of Boeing Co BA.N 737 MAX flights through March 4, 2020, mirroring an earlier announcement by Southwest Airlines LUV.N.

American had previously canceled about 140 flights a day through Jan. 15 and now expects a return to service on March 5.

Southwest said on Friday it would remove Boeing 737 MAX jets from its schedule until March 6, 2020, just shy of the one-year anniversary of an Ethiopian Airlines crash of the jet that led to a worldwide grounding.

