American Airlines Faces $4.1 Mln Fine For Stranding Passengers On Grounded Planes

(RTTNews) - In a significant penalty, American Airlines is slated to pay a hefty fine of $4.1 million imposed by the federal government for numerous incidents involving extended ground delays, during which passengers were confined to planes without the opportunity to disembark. The U.S. Department of Transportation, announcing this on Monday, asserted that this fine marks the most substantial punitive action against an airline since the enforcement of regulations pertaining to prolonged ground delays nearly a decade ago.

The Department of Transportation disclosed that this investigation covered a time span from 2018 to 2021, during which American Airlines held 43 domestic flights on the tarmac for a minimum of three hours, effectively stranding a total of 5,821 passengers without the option to deplane. While there exist exceptions allowing airlines leeway to deviate from these regulations, such as safety and security concerns, the Department of Transportation affirmed that none of these exceptions were relevant in the instances it identified.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated, "This latest measure underscores our ongoing commitment to safeguarding the rights of air travelers," emphasizing a resolute dedication to holding airlines accountable within the parameters of consumer protection laws.

The airline giant, American, is required to remit half of the stipulated fine within the forthcoming 30 days. Moreover, the Department of Transportation acknowledged American's payment of compensation to the inconvenienced passengers, attributing this as grounds for granting the airline a credit of just over $2 million, effectively reducing the financial blow.

American Airlines, in response, expressed its intent to minimize instances of protracted ground delays, noting that the 43 affected flights constituted a mere fraction—less than 1%—of the approximately 7.7 million flights executed by American and American Eagle during the period from 2018 to 2021. The airline further conveyed its commitment to providing substantial compensation to passengers who experienced delays, and underlined its enhanced focus on optimizing operational efficiency to mitigate such occurrences.

Of note, the majority of the identified delays transpired at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where American Airlines maintains a dominant presence. Additional incidents occurred at airports in San Antonio and Houston, typically arising from diversions when flights intended for Dallas-Fort Worth were rerouted. Weather-related challenges, particularly thunderstorms, were cited as contributing factors, which at times hampered the airline's ability to effectively manage gate assignments for passengers to disembark.

Notably, American Airlines expressed reservations concerning the delays incurred at Reagan Washington National Airport during a winter storm in January 2019. However, the airline ultimately assented to the settlement terms outlined in the consent order, signifying a resolution to this regulatory matter.

