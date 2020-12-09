American Airlines Extends Preflight Covid-19 Testing To Domestic Travel

(RTTNews) - American Airlines is extending its pre-flight COVID-19 testing program to domestic travel.

American Airlines is offering at-home COVID-19 tests to domestic fliers in order to help them meet various state travel restriction requirements, the company announced in a statement. The airline is partnering with direct-to-consumer home testing company LetsGetChecked, which will sell the tests for $129 on top of the cost of travel.

"We've made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions," said Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer for American Airlines. "As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we're simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience."

Starting December 9, American Airlines customers traveling to any U.S. city, state or territory that has COVID-19 travel restrictions will have access to at-home testing through LetsGetChecked for travel on or after December 12.

Before the announcement, American offered testing as an option only for customers traveling to a small number of international destinations and Hawaii.

